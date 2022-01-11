Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

