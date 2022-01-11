Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.23 and a 1 year high of $140.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

