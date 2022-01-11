Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Forward Air worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 380.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

