Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,506 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Emerald worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerald by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $258.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 110.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter.

In other Emerald news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $99,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

