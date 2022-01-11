RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Down 10.2% on Analyst Downgrade

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) dropped 10.2% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 85,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,559,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REAL. Wedbush raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other RealReal news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,828. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 230.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.