Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ACM Research (ACMR)

1/7/2022 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

1/6/2022 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – ACM Research had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/17/2021 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/21/2021 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2021 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.60. 143,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.57. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

