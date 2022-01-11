Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 512,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

