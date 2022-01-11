Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.91.
RLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
