ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SOL opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $414.30 million, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

