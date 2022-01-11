Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

