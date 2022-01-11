Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytek BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Cytek BioSciences has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

