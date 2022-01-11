Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hologic, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

