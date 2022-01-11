Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

NYSE:QSR opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

