Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 537 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $25,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 151.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEVA opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.23, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

