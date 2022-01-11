Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 2,511 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 4.29% of Willdan Group worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $450,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

WLDN opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

