Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,260 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $658.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.