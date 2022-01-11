Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.