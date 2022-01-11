Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

