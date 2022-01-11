Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 2,049 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $156.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.64 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.