Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 7,576 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

