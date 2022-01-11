Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

