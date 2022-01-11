Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 2,351 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $180,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

