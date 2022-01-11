Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $435.39 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.