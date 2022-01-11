Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,285 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

