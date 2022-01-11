Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 2,678 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

