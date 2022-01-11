Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

