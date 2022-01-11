Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,524,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,921,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,489,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 1,263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,268,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 590,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.