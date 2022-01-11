Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 74.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $920,959.23 and $297.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001502 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,716,803 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

