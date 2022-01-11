Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 491,264 shares.The stock last traded at $59.42 and had previously closed at $60.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,139,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after purchasing an additional 329,904 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

