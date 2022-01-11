Robert W. Baird Boosts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $101.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on THRM. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of THRM opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gentherm by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

