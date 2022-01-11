Robert W. Baird Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $475.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s current price.
LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.87.
Shares of LULU opened at $348.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.57 and a 200-day moving average of $409.90. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
