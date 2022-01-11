Robert W. Baird Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $475.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.87.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $348.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.57 and a 200-day moving average of $409.90. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.