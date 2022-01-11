ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $275,244.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.07 or 0.07543637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.76 or 0.99833289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00067824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

