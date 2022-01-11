Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on RCKY. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $321.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

