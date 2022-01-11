Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Increased to GBX 177 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from GBX 157 ($2.13) to GBX 177 ($2.40) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.83).

LON:RR opened at GBX 127.66 ($1.73) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.33. The stock has a market cap of £10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.20).

In related news, insider Anita Frew acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($64,612.46). Also, insider Warren East acquired 17,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £23,665.62 ($32,123.82). Insiders have acquired a total of 146,315 shares of company stock valued at $18,900,499 over the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

