Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.76) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.55) to GBX 395 ($5.36) in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.50) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.77) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.51) to GBX 410 ($5.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.30 ($5.49).

Get Rotork alerts:

LON:ROR opened at GBX 349.20 ($4.74) on Monday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.18). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 349.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.