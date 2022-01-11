Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) to Underperform

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MONRY traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.60. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. Moncler has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

