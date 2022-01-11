Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) to Underperform

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRY traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.60. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. Moncler has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.