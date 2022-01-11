Royalty Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,225 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 843% compared to the average daily volume of 342 call options.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.