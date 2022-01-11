RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. RPM International posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,083,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

