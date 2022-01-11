RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. RPM International posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,083,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.