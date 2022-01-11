Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives $15.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 259,926 shares of company stock worth $3,450,762 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 153,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

