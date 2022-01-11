Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 15,590 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

