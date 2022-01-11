Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of Sprott worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Sprott by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprott by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sprott by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE SII opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

