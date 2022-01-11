Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.69 Million Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 491,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

