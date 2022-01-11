Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.13 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $416.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

