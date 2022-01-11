Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

