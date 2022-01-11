Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,931 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.