Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.08.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,945,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.