Saban Cheryl Purchases New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 4.8% of Saban Cheryl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

