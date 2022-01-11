Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Up 3.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.877 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $10.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.93%.

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

