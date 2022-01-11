Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

SFRGY stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

