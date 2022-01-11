Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after buying an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after buying an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.61. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

